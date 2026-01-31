The world’s most valuable private company earned $8 billion for the year

More than half of Elon Musk’s SpaceX revenue in 2025 came from the Starlink satellite internet system

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and xAI, at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026 (photo by EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

SpaceX is expected to generate about $8 billion in profit (EBIT) in 2025 on revenue of $15–16 billion, Reuters reports, citing sources. This figure provides insight into the finances of Elon Musk’s space company ahead of its planned public offering later this year.

EBIT stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — a key indicator of operational efficiency. According to Reuters’ sources, SpaceX’s main source of income is the Starlink satellite internet system, which accounts for 50% to 80% of total revenue.

SpaceX’s latest financial results, which had not been previously reported, have led some banks to speculate that the company could raise more than $50 billion in an IPO at a valuation exceeding $1.5 trillion.

Earlier this week, it became known that SpaceX is negotiating a merger with xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company.

The company, which develops satellites and rockets, plans to hold the world’s largest IPO shortly before Musk’s 55th birthday on June 28.

In December 2025, Western media reported that SpaceX would buy back shares as part of a deal valuing the company at about $800 billion. This is almost twice the previous private market valuation set in July. Prior to that, in early October, OpenAI was considered the world’s most valuable private company, with a valuation of $500 billion.

In the same month, Musk became the first person whose fortune reached $600 billion.