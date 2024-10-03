Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council approves record defense budget, its priorities

For the first time, Ukraine will allocate more than 26% of GDP to the security and defense sector

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has set the defense budget for 2025 at 26.3% of GDP, amounting to 2.23 trillion hryvnias ($53.9 billion), according to a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This year, the NSDC has allocated 1.69 trillion hryvnias ($40.8 billion), or 21.6% of GDP, for the defense budget. In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada additionally allocated nearly 500 billion hryvnias ($12.1 billion) for the defense sector.

For comparison, before the full-scale war, the NSDC required at least 5% of the planned GDP to be allocated for defense.

The priority funding for 2025 includes:

→ Developing the security and defense sector according to NATO and EU principles and standards;

→ Improving planning and resource management in the security and defense sphere;

→ Supporting and enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Ensuring the functioning of national resistance preparation for the population;

→ Ensuring adequate protection of critical infrastructure objects;

→ Developing the national cybersecurity system;

→ Ensuring the information security of the state;

→ Reforming law enforcement agencies;

→ Implementing state policy in the field of integrated border management;

→ Four additional directions classified as "for official use only."

The NSDC also instructed to ensure timely and full payment of financial support for military personnel, rank-and-file and command personnel, and police officers.