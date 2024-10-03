Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council approves record defense budget, its priorities
Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has set the defense budget for 2025 at 26.3% of GDP, amounting to 2.23 trillion hryvnias ($53.9 billion), according to a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The NSDC has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate at least 26.3% of GDP for national security and defense in the state budget. This amounts to 2.23 trillion hryvnias ($53.9 billion).
This year, the NSDC has allocated 1.69 trillion hryvnias ($40.8 billion), or 21.6% of GDP, for the defense budget. In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada additionally allocated nearly 500 billion hryvnias ($12.1 billion) for the defense sector.
For comparison, before the full-scale war, the NSDC required at least 5% of the planned GDP to be allocated for defense.
The priority funding for 2025 includes:
→ Developing the security and defense sector according to NATO and EU principles and standards;
→ Improving planning and resource management in the security and defense sphere;
→ Supporting and enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
→ Ensuring the functioning of national resistance preparation for the population;
→ Ensuring adequate protection of critical infrastructure objects;
→ Developing the national cybersecurity system;
→ Ensuring the information security of the state;
→ Reforming law enforcement agencies;
→ Implementing state policy in the field of integrated border management;
→ Four additional directions classified as "for official use only."
The NSDC also instructed to ensure timely and full payment of financial support for military personnel, rank-and-file and command personnel, and police officers.