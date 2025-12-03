Zelenskyy instructed Shmyhal to reboot the supervisory boards of defense companies

The President demands urgent changes in the system of management and control over internal processes in the defense sector

Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Minister of Defense to Denys Shmyhal conduct an urgent reboot of supervisory boards in the defense sector to ensure 100% control over internal processes in companies. This was reported by Zelenskyy on Telegram.

"I have instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, to immediately reboot the supervisory boards in the defense sector as well," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that it is through supervisory boards that internal processes in companies are managed and controlled, and this must be ensured one hundred percent.

In addition, he instructed the Prime Minister to inform Ukraine's main partners about the measures that the Cabinet of Ministers is taking to ensure confidence in Ukraine and Ukrainian institutions.

In this context, the powers of a significant portion of the members of the supervisory boards of key state-owned energy companies: Centrenergo, the Gas Transmission System Operator, the Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, and the Energy Company of Ukraine – will be terminated today. New members of the supervisory boards are planned to be appointed in December through a clear and fair procedure.

The review of the composition of supervisory boards in energy companies was a continuation of anti-crisis measures following the high-profile corruption scandal in the energy sector.