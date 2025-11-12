After seven years of legal battles PrivatBank won a victory in the High Court of England – the court ruled that Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Gennadyy Boholyubov found them guilty of large-scale fraud and ordered them to pay over $3 billion.

The former owners of the bank are now in an unfavorable position, as Kolomoisky is in custody in Ukraine, and Boholyubov, who is a British citizen, has practically disappeared from the public sphere. The deadline for payment is set for November 24th, after which interest will begin to accrue on the amount.

Whether PrivatBank can actually recover the awarded funds, from which assets of the former owners they can be collected, and how long it will take – read in the article by Iryna Kolesnyk.