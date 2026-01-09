Analysis
Not by "5-7-9" alone. What's happening in the affordable lending market for businesses
Hristina Konovalova
Freelance correspondent for LIGA.net
Lending for businesses is not only the government program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9". Although it is significant in terms of volume. Since February 2020, within its framework, entrepreneurs received 129,400 loans for UAH 440.1 billion. This is 48% of the total lending to entrepreneurs in Ukraine. In total, the loan portfolio of banks for businesses in Ukraine reached UAH 905.2 billion in October, according to the data NBU.
LIGA.net analyzed the loan offers of the top 7 most profitable banks and found out what alternative products banks offer to entrepreneurs. We researched PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Raiffeisen, Ukrexim, PUMB, Ukrsib and OTP.
