Andrzej Duda moves into business, joins Polish fintech ZEN.com

Poland's former president says he is too young to live on his pension alone

Photo: EPA

Former Polish President Andrzej Duda has joined the supervisory board of fintech company ZEN.com. In an interview with Puls Biznesu, he said that after completing his term, he does not intend to rely solely on his presidential pension.

The 53-year-old former head of state, who left office in August 2025, said he currently receives 12,000 zlotys net (around $3,300) from the state.

“I’m 53 years old and not thinking about retirement yet,” Duda explained, noting his motivation to seek additional income sources.

He added that politicians’ salaries in Poland are “ridiculous” compared to those of top executives at state-owned or private companies.

“After years of public service, I want to use my experience to support the growth of technologies and innovations that have a real, positive impact on the economy,” Duda said.

ZEN.com, founded in 2018 in Rzeszów by entrepreneur Dawid Rożek, positions itself as a “Zero Effort Non-bank” — a platform offering fast online payments and multi-currency transactions. The company is licensed in Lithuania, partners with Aion Bank, and operates in 28 EU countries.Users can open accounts with their own IBANs, make payments in 28 currencies, and benefit from a cashback program.

Duda emphasized that his role will be strictly supervisory. He plans to oversee regulatory compliance and support the firm’s international expansion.

On August 6, 2025, Karol Nawrocki was sworn in as the new President of Poland after winning the election with 50.89% of the vote, defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.