The National Bank has launched tracking in the electronic payment system

Photo: NBU

On December 1, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced the following in the NBU's electronic payment system (hereinafter referred to as the "EPS") tracking service of payment transactions (TrackSEP). About said the press service of the National Bank.

This is a new information and reference service that will allow individuals and legal entities to track payments through the EPS 24/7 – from the moment of initiation to the moment of crediting.

For businesses, this means better control over settlements with counterparties, and for citizens, a clear and convenient tool for monitoring their own payments, the NBU believes.

"Thanks to the EPS tracking service, customers will have a simple tool for monitoring their payments in real time, and banks and other payment service providers will be able to reduce operational costs for finding out the status of transfers," commented Volodymyr Nagornyuk, Director of the NBU's Information Technology Department.

Thanks to the tracking service, both payers and recipients of funds will be able to see the status of the payment transaction (for example, initiated, processed by the payer's bank, awaiting processing in the EPS, credited to the recipient's account, etc. First of all, this applies to transfers from account to account using the details/IBAN, including instant transfers made via EPS.

The key element of the tracking service is the universal unique identifier of a payment transaction – UETR (Unique End-To-End Transaction Reference). By entering the UETR in the TrackSEP, the user will be able to obtain detailed information on the movement of funds under this transaction (without personal data).

Starting from April 1, 2026, all EPS participants are obliged to do so:

→ generate UETRs for each payment transaction performed via EPS;

→ provide this identifier to the payer;

→ transmit information on the status of such an operation to TrexSEP.