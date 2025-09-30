The National Bank will start withdrawing 10 kopeck coins from circulation on October 1

Starting October 1, the NBU will stop minting 10 kopecks and backing cash circulation with them

Photo: Depositphotos

The National Bank of Ukraine has announced the gradual withdrawal of 10 kopiyka coins from cash circulation starting from October 1, 2025. About this said the press service of the National Bank.

The NBU emphasized that coins will remain a means of payment: they will continue to be accepted in shops, banks, and services. There is no need to exchange or hand them in.

However, banks will no longer issue 10 kopiykas from cash registers, and the NBU will stop minting them and backing them with cash. The coins that get into banks will be seized and disposed of.

According to the NBU, there are currently about 5.5 billion coins in circulation, of which 4.1 billion are 10 kopecks. They account for more than a quarter of all change coins.

At the same time, the demand for this denomination has significantly decreased, while 50 kopiykas are still actively used in payments. The withdrawal of small coins will allow the government and businesses to reduce the costs of their production, transportation, and storage.

As in the case of the 1, 2, 5, and 25 kopecks waiver, rounding rules will be applied to cash payments:

amounts ending in 1 to 24 kopecks will be rounded to 00 kopecks;

from 25 to 49 kopecks – up to 50 kopecks;

from 51 to 74 kopecks – up to 50 kopecks;

75 to 99 kopecks to the hryvnia.

There will be no rounding for non-cash payments.