The share of non-performing loans reached a decade low

As of October 1, 2025, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Ukrainian banking sector fell to 25%. This is the lowest level in the last decade. This was reported by NBU.

The NPL ratio decreased by 5.3 percentage points compared to the beginning of the year and by 1.6 percentage points compared to March 2022, when the full-scale war began.

In the first year of the war, the default rate reached about 20%, and the share of non-performing loans in the portfolio jumped to 39.1%. However, since mid-2023, this figure has been on a downward trend.

The decrease in the NPL ratio in January-September 2025 was driven by the growth of new loans of better quality. NPLs were also reduced due to write-offs.

Gross loans in the banking system in the first nine months of 2025 increased by UAH 182.2 billion, or 14%, reaching UAH 1.48 trillion.

At the same time, NPLs decreased by UAH 22.6 billion, or 5.7%, to UAH 370.6 billion.

Excluding old loans of state-owned banks, which were recognized as non-performing in 2015-2017 during the banking regulation reform, the share of NPLs in state-owned banks as of October 1 was 19.5%, and 14.3% in the banking system as a whole.