The share of non-performing loans in Ukraine fell to the level of 2015

The sharp growth of the loan portfolio of Ukrainian banks has significantly improved its quality

Photo: NBU

The share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Ukraine fell to 23.13% in the first seven months of 2025, which is the same as in 2015. This is evidenced by data from the National Bank.

This is 4.2 percentage points less than at the beginning of the year.

According to the NBU, the decisive factor in the reduction of the NPL ratio was the growth of new loans of better quality. Gross loans in the banking system increased by UAH 149.6 billion, or 11.5%, to UAH 1.448 trillion over seven months.

In general, the downward trend in NPLs has been ongoing since the beginning of 2023 and is due to the write-off of NPLs (corporate and retail) and banks' increase in the volume of high-quality hryvnia loans.

Excluding the debts of PrivatBank's former owners and old debts of state-owned banks, the share of NPLs as of August 1, 2025 was 20.7% in state-owned banks and 15.3% in the banking system as a whole.