Bloomberg: Russian banks fear systemic crisis within a year

Russian banks have faced a significant increase in non-performing loans, which poses a real threat of a systemic crisis in the financial sector over the next 12 months. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to representatives of the banking sector in Russia.

According to them, the situation in Russia's economy is more seriously deteriorating than is publicly recognized.

Privately, banks are already expressing concern about the number of corporate and retail clients who cannot repay their loans due to high interest rates.

Official statistics do not yet show a significant increase in overdue payments, but in fact the problem is already there and is significant, according to an internal memo from one of the major Russian banks.

According to banks, the volume of bad debts in Russia is estimated at trillions of rubles.

Bloomberg's sources describe the situation in Russia as dangerous and say that there is a possibility that the debt crisis will spread to the country's financial sector in 2026 if the situation does not improve.

Problems in the banking system could jeopardize the Kremlin's ability to continue the war in Ukraine, especially if Ukraine's allies impose tougher sanctions on the Russian financial sector, the agency writes.

writes

The European Union is now discussing new restrictions against Russian banks, and Ukraine's supporters in the United States are calling on President Donald Trump to increase sanctions pressure after Vladimir Putin's refusal to cease fire.