NBU eases currency restrictions for business with new package introduced on August 6

Ukrainian business has received additional opportunities for cross-border transfers and purchase of foreign currency and precious metals

On August 6, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) eased certain foreign exchange restrictions for businesses, according to a statement published on the regulator's website.

Companies are now allowed to transfer dividends for 2023 (previously only for 2024), within a general limit of EUR 1 million per month.

"This measure is not expected to create significant additional demand for foreign currency due to the existing cap," the NBU noted. "At the same time, it is aimed at strengthening foreign investors’ confidence in Ukraine and encouraging new investment. Moreover, repatriated foreign currency liquidity in the form of dividends will be used by businesses abroad for various purposes, including debt servicing."

Secondly, the NBU has allowed forward contracts for the sale of foreign currency without the delivery of the underlying asset. Companies may now also purchase foreign currency on a forward basis to hedge import-related risks.

"Banks will only be allowed to carry out such transactions within the amount of foreign currency they acquire on a forward basis from other clients (with or without delivery of the underlying asset)," the regulator explained. "As a result, these changes will not exert additional pressure on the foreign exchange market."

Additionally, the NBU now permits the return of erroneously transferred foreign currency funds. Maritime agents are also allowed to transfer money abroad to return unused funds to shipowners.

Jewelry companies are now authorized to purchase precious metals using non-cash hryvnia.

"This will help ease pressure on the FX market, as official purchases of precious metals will reduce demand on the grey market," the NBU stated.

The NBU also unified the rules for loans issued by a pool of foreign lenders that includes international financial institutions (IFIs). Companies may now repay and service these loans not only to IFIs but also to other members of the lending consortium, provided they are first-class foreign banks with a credit rating of at least "A".

"A similar approach already applies to loans backed by foreign export credit agencies. Extending this to IFI-backed loans will simplify partner searches and loan structuring," the central bank explained.

Finally, the NBU expanded the scope of its incentive-based liberalization policy, which began in May 2025.

From August 7, 2025, businesses that have supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be allowed to make certain cross-border transfers in excess of standard limits, in amounts equal to their donations to the NBU’s special account.