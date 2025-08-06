"Common sense has prevailed". Ukraine appoints New ESBU Director after delay

The Government has delayed but fulfilled the requirement of the law to appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security

Photo: Oleksandr Tsyvinsky / screenshot from the video

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Tsyvynskyi, a senior detective at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as Director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU). Tsyvynskyi was selected through an open competition involving international experts. The appointment was approved at a government meeting on Wednesday, August 6, chaired by newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Today, the government has appointed Oleksandr Tsyvynskyi as Director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. Following the decision of the selection commission, a thorough due diligence process, and a polygraph test, there are no objections to his candidacy," Svyrydenko stated.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Tax Committee Danylo Hetmantsev welcomed the appointment, noting: "Despite the controversies of recent months, common sense has prevailed, and the ESBU will finally have its first politically independent head."

Tsyvynskyi graduated from the Lviv Institute of Internal Affairs and served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs from 2003 to 2015. Since 2015, he has worked at NABU as a senior detective and head of department.

On June 24, 2025, the selection commission declared Tsyvynskyi the winner of the competition for the position of ESBU Director. Under the law, the Cabinet of Ministers had 10 days to formalize the appointment, but Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s government failed to comply with this deadline.

An excerpt from the minutes of a government meeting held on July 7 indicates that Tsyvynskyi’s candidacy was rejected "based on information contained in an SSU letter."

According to unofficial sources, the concern was related to Tsyvynskyi’s father's alleged Russian citizenship. Tsyvynskyi himself stated that he has not been in contact with his father for about 10 years and is unaware of his current citizenship status.

Following the formation of the new government, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko agreed to a polygraph test for Tsyvynskyi to dispel any lingering doubts regarding his appointment.