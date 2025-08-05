National Bank issues a new commemorative coin from the "Ukrainian Heritage" series: what is it dedicated to

A coin dedicated to the pottery of the village of Opishnia was put into circulation in Ukraine

Photo: National Bank

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin from the Ukrainian Heritage series – "Opishnya Ceramics". About it said nBU press service.

The coin is dedicated to the traditional pottery of the village of Opishnia in Poltava Oblast, which dates back to the 17th century.

According to the NBU, Opishnia ceramics has become an important phenomenon of national culture, both in artistic and ethnographic dimensions. In 2012, it was included in the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

The obverse of the coin features a zoomorphic sculpture "Lion" in the center by Vasyl Omelianenko, a famous potter from Opishnia (the element is decorated with color printing). On both sides of the sculpture are fragments of the characteristic sticker decoration of zoomorphic sculpture.

The reverse features a stylized composition composed of elements of the traditional ornamental decoration of Opishnia pottery, including plates. The upper part of the coin bears the inscription "Opishnya Ceramics".

The coin was designed by Alisa Ivanova and sculpted by Anatolii and Volodymyr Demianenko.

The coin is made of nickel silver, has a face value of 5 hryvnias, and is limited to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

Starting August 6, 2025, the coin will be available for purchase in the NBU's online numismatic store.