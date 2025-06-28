NBU issues commemorative coin for the 20th anniversary of administrative justice in Ukraine – photo

The new commemorative coin "Administrative Procedure of Ukraine" will be on sale from July 2

Photo: National Bank of Ukraine

On Friday, June 27, the National Bank put into circulation a commemorative coin "Administrative Procedure of Ukraine". This was reported by the NBU press service.

The new coin is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the introduction of administrative proceedings in Ukraine, which ensures judicial control over the activities of public authorities and the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine was adopted on July 6, 2005.

The commemorative coin "Administrative Procedure of Ukraine" has a face value of 5 hryvnias. It is made of nickel silver and issued in a print run of up to 50,000 pieces (in souvenir packaging).

Photo: National Bank of Ukraine

The obverse of the coin features the inscription "Administrative Procedure of Ukraine" in a semicircle at the top, below which is the small State Emblem. The center of the composition depicts a stylized image of an open book and the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine.

On the left, within a laurel wreath, is the inscription "20 years," which emphasizes the anniversary date.

The reverse of the coin features the inscription "Rule of Law" on a mirrored background. Below is a column with flutings in the form of a stylized trident, into which a sword is integrated.

The inscriptions "Justice and Impartiality" are arranged around the coin on a matte background. They are separated by stylized decorative elements in the form of circles.

The coin was designed by Oleksandra Kuchynska. It will be available for purchase in the NBU numismatic products online store from July 2, 2025, as well as from bank distributors.