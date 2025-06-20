NBU issued two commemorative coins dedicated to the artists of the Executed Renaissance – photo

Commemorative coins issued by the National Bank dedicated to Mykola Khvylovy and Julian Shpol

Photo: National Bank

On Thursday, June 19, the National Bank put into circulation two commemorative coins – "Shooted Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovy" and "Shooted Renaissance. Julian Shpol". The National Bank's press service reported this.

These coins initiate a new thematic direction dedicated to the Executed Revival and its artists, who became victims of repression by the Soviet totalitarian regime in the 1920s and 1930s.

"They wanted Ukraine to speak out loud. And these are not just names. This is the conscience of the Ukrainian intelligentsia, the heart of that era when the word was a weapon, and the idea, unfortunately, a sentence," said NBU Chairman Andriy Pyshny.

The director of the film "House "Slovo" Taras Tomenko added that such coins are "shots through silence" and a reminder that every forgotten name is a "broken thread of culture."

The commemorative coins are made of nickel silver and have a face value of 5 UAH. The circulation of each coin is up to 75,000 pieces. They are decorated with color printing and issued in souvenir packaging.

Photo: NBU

The obverse of both coins features a stylized inscription "Slovo" – the name of the Kharkiv house of writers of the 1930s.

The texture of the letters shows the sprouts of winter wheat. The tragedy of the historical era is emphasized by the shot letter "o", from which blood flows.

The reverse of the coin dedicated to Mykola Khvylovy depicts a stylized portrait of the writer surrounded by stone slabs, symbolizing attempts to erase the memory of him.

Engraved nearby are his real name – Mykola Fitilyov – and his literary pseudonym, as well as the years of his life: 1893–1933.

Photo: NBU

The reverse of the coin dedicated to Julian Shpol depicts his portrait, marred by corrosion spots. On the right are his real name – Mykhailo Yalovy, his literary pseudonym and the years of his life.

Photo: NBU

The authors of the coins are Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk, and the sculptors are Anatoliy Demyanenko, Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

Commemorative coins can be purchased from June 20 at the NBU's online store of numismatic products and at authorized bank distributors.