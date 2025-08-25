National Bank issues commemorative coin to mark 130th anniversary of Vasyl Vyshyvanyi – photo

Photo: National Bank

On the eve of Independence Day, August 22, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi presented a commemorative coin "130 Years of Vasyl Vyshyvanyi". About this writes National Bank.

The coin is a part of the series "Outstanding Personalities of Ukraine" and is dedicated to the Austrian Archduke Wilhelm von Habsburg-Lothringen, who became known as Vasyl Vyshyvany.

He was a colonel of the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen legion, a poet, diplomat, and statesman-he was a bright and outstanding participant in the Ukrainian liberation struggle of the early twentieth century.

"This coin is a reminder for us today that independence is not easy and does not survive on its own. It needs to be protected and affirmed, as generations before us did, and cherished every day – in our thoughts, in our actions, in our hearts," Pyshnyi emphasized.

The commemorative coin "130 Years of Vasyl Vyshyvany" has a face value of 2 hryvnias, is made of nickel silver, and is limited to 50,000 pieces in souvenir packaging. The coin has a corrugated mintage.

The obverse of the coin depicts a stylized composition that includes an element of the cockade of the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen Legion – a heraldic Galician lion resting on a stone block with the inscription U.S.R. 1914 (the year the legion was founded).

The reverse of the coin depicts a stylized portrait of Vasyl Vyshyvanyi in an embroidered shirt and coat against a mirror background. On the left is a decorative ornament with clover leaves, which was a talisman of military luck for the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Above the composition is the semicircular inscription "Vasyl Vyshyvanyi" and on the right are the years of his life, 1895-1948.

The coin was designed by artist Svyatoslav Ivanenko and sculptors Anatoliy Demyanenko and Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

The coins will be available from August 25, 2025, at the NBU's online store and distributor banks.