Ukraine’s international reserves hit all-time high of $46.7 billion

Significant amounts of financial assistance allow Ukraine to increase international reserves to record levels

Photo: NBU

As of May 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves increased to $46.68 billion, a new historical record. The month-on-month increase was more than $4 billion, or 10.2%, according to the website of the NBU.

Such a rapid increase in reserves in April is explained by large tranches of financial assistance from international partners.

NBU reserves in 2010-2025 (Source: NBU)

The government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received $4.86 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility and the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative, $1.29 billion from international partners through World Bank accounts, and $192 million from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds.

Another tranche – a $992 million British loan – was not included in Ukraine's international reserves due to its limited purpose.

Payments for servicing and repayment of public debt amounted to $517.9 million, another $82.1 million was paid by Ukraine to the International Monetary Fund.

In April, net sales of foreign currency from the NBU's operations continued to decline and amounted to $2.2 billion, down 17.1% from the previous month.

Revaluation of financial instruments led to an increase in provisions by $742.5 million.

The current level of reserves provides funding for 5.6 months of future imports.