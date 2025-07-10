"The figures are shocking." Hetmantsev published data on the largest pensions in Ukraine

The head of the tax committee received information about pension payments to judges, prosecutors, and members of parliament

Danilo Hetmantsev (photo - Valentina Polischuk/LIGA.net)

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danilo Hetmantsev shocked by the data on special pensions received by prosecutors, judges, and members of parliament. This was stated by Hetmantsev wrote on Telegram.

"The figures are shocking. First of all, because they cannot be compared in any way with the pensions of the parents and relatives of most Ukrainians," the MP commented on the information provided by the Pension Fund at his request regarding the 20 largest pensions for various categories of special pensioners.

Yes, the average pension payment for judges is 107,000 UAH, for prosecutors – 23,600 UAH, and for members of parliament – 19,500 UAH.

At the same time, the average pension in Ukraine is 5800 UAH, and 62.3% of pensioners receive less than 5,000 UAH.

Джерело: Telegram-канал Данила Гетманцева

At the same time, the highest judicial pension is 390,000 UAH, and the conditional top twenty in this category is closed by a pension of almost 320,000 UAH.

The highest pensions of prosecutors range from 119,000 UAH to 219,000 UAH.

Among the members of parliament, only one receives a pension of 245,900 UAH, while the rest in this "ranking" receive from 21,800 UAH to 59,800 UAH.

In contrast, for miners, for example, the maximum pension is 29,000 UAH.

"I don't think I need to comment much here, the conclusions are obvious. Undoubtedly, pensions should be decent. But not for the chosen few – for all Ukrainians who have worked honestly all their lives," said Hetmantsev.

He reminded that the review is ongoing draft law on abolishing special pensions for prosecutors, and expressed confidence that it would be adopted in the second reading.

"This will be the first step towards restoring justice in our country. The first, but it definitely cannot be the only one," the MP concluded.