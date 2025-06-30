Hetmantsev: Average pension in Ukraine is 27% of salary, while in Europe it is 58%

Head of the Tax Committee calls for raising the minimum pension to at least UAH 4000

Photo: Depositphotos

In Ukraine, the average pension is only 27% of the average salary. This was reported to by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev .

According to Hetmantsev, this is one of the lowest rates in Europe, where on average pensioners receive 58% of the average salary.

In Poland, the average pension is 57% of the average salary, in Romania – 48%, in Greece – 78%.

Hetmantsev emphasized that Ukraine's pension system needs drastic changes, as the situation has only been getting worse over the past decade.

In particular, after the pension reform approved by the previous president Petro Poroshenko, the coefficient of insurance record for calculating pensions was reduced from 1.35% to 1%.

Hetmantsev called for a review of approaches to pension calculation and indexation. Among the first steps, in his opinion, should be an increase in the minimum pension to at least UAH 4000.

In addition, he called on the government to de-shadow salary payments, abolish special pensions for certain categories of officials, and introduce a mandatory funded level of the pension system.