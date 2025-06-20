Ukrainians are increasingly interested in financial instruments: they buy government bonds, invest in mutual funds, structured products, and crypto assets. But despite the interest of citizens, the investment market in Ukraine remains fragmented, underdeveloped, and vulnerable to external and internal challenges.

The key barriers are well known: the absence of a funded pension system, chronic investor insecurity, and the lack of effective market infrastructure and government policies to attract small capital. This is compounded by law enforcement pressure, a weak judiciary, and regulatory inconsistency .

Amid the war and economic instability, Ukrainian investors are cautious but also mature: they are aware of the risks of inflation and devaluation, try to preserve the value of their savings, and look for new instruments. However, instead of support from the state, they often face indifference or even distrust. Instead, in developed countries, small investors are valued as the basis of a stable stock market – through pension systems, tax incentives, and guarantees of rights protection.

What's wrong with the Ukrainian investment market and how it can be fixed – we found out LIGA.net.