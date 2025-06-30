A new military bond, named after a Ukrainian city in Crimea, has appeared in Diia

Ukraine has launched a new military bond, "Alushta," with an annual interest rate of 16.8%

Photo: Dya

Ukraine has launched a new military bond, which is available for purchase through the state application "Diia". This was reported by the press service of Diia.

The money received is used to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine: financing weapons, equipment, medicines, and paying monetary compensation to servicemen.

The new bond is named after the Ukrainian city of Alushta in the Yalta district of Crimea, which is currently temporarily occupied by Russia.