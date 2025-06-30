A new military bond, named after a Ukrainian city in Crimea, has appeared in Diia
Ukraine has launched a new military bond, which is available for purchase through the state application "Diia". This was reported by the press service of Diia.
The money received is used to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine: financing weapons, equipment, medicines, and paying monetary compensation to servicemen.
The new bond is named after the Ukrainian city of Alushta in the Yalta district of Crimea, which is currently temporarily occupied by Russia.
The value of one bond is 1,048 UAH. The annual rate is 16.8%. The payment date is September 16, 2026.
Diia emphasizes that purchasing bonds supports the Defense Forces and brings closer the "day when every Ukrainian will return home."
- Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainians and businesses have increased the volume of purchased government bonds by UAH 45.5 billion.
- In May 2025, five new military bonds appeared in Diia: "Tokmak", "Soledar", "Foros", "Novyi Svit" and "Livadia".