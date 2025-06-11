Analysis
Ukrainian corporate bonds: who issues them and how much you can earn
The corporate bond market in Ukraine is starting to revive. Companies are offering bonds with yields of up to 24% in hryvnia and up to 14% in foreign currency. However, this investment vehicle is not as reliable as classic Ukrainian government bonds (OVDPs) .
What are the advantages and disadvantages of corporate bonds? Who issues them and how much can you earn? Researched by LIGA.net.
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article