Global economy to slow to 2.7% in 2026 – UN

UN predicts slowdown in global economic growth due to trade tensions and US tariffs

Photo: EPA / Christopher Neundorf

The global economy will slow to 2.7% growth in 2026, down from 2.8% last year. Even the expected recovery to 2.9% in 2027 will remain below pre-pandemic levels. About this reports Reuters.

The projected growth rate will remain below the average of 3.2% observed between 2010 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite the tariff shock, global economic activity has proven resilient, supported by early-year supplies, inventory buildup and robust consumer spending amid easing monetary policy and generally stable labor markets," the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said in a report.

At the same time, UN experts warn that further macroeconomic support will only mitigate the negative impact of high tariffs, but will not eliminate it completely.

US economic growth has slowed to 1.9% in 2025, down from 2.8% a year earlier. The outlook for the coming years is also as follows: 2.0% in 2026 and 2.2% in 2027.

The Chinese economy is forecast to grow by 4.6% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027 – down from the expected 4.9% in 2025.

A temporary easing of trade tensions with the United States, including targeted tariff reductions and a year-long trade truce, has helped stabilize business and consumer confidence.

The EU is forecast to grow by 1.3% in 2026 and 1.6% in 2027, compared to 1.5% in 2025. However, it is noted that higher US tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty will negatively affect European exports.