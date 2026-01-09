The Kremlin admitted for the first time that the country's economy has lost momentum due to the war against Ukraine

Photo: Depositphotos

The Russian economy has officially entered stagnation mode, reports Foreign Intelligence Service. The Kremlin can no longer hide the systemic crisis behind optimistic statements.

The figures show a collapse in the aggressor country's economic performance. After 4.5% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, a sharp slowdown began: the indicator fell to 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025, then to 1.1% in the second quarter, and in the third quarter it was only 0.6%.

Russian officials talk about a "planned cooling" of the economy or "reducing overheating," but the reality looks worse.

The rhetoric of government officials and the central bank can no longer hide the obvious problems. The budget deficit is felt both at the federal level and in the regions. Russia has effectively admitted that Russians will have to live under economic constraints until at least 2042.

A key factor in future problems will be falling oil and gas revenues. According to calculations, revenues from energy sales will decrease by 43% compared to 2019 levels.

"Such a trajectory does not mean temporary difficulties, but a deep and long-term degradation of the economy. Russia is entering a decade where recovery looks unlikely and financial losses are inevitable," the intelligence agency noted.