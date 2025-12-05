Britain is ready to allocate 8 billion pounds from Russian assets to Ukraine

The UK government will join the European Union in using the frozen assets of the aggressor state in favor of Ukraine

Photo: depositphotos.com

The UK is about to join the of the European Union's plan and unfreeze £8 billion of frozen Russian assets to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, the newspaper reported The Times on Thursday.

How the money will be used was discussed on December 3 at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, but the exact mechanism for how this will happen has not yet been determined.

"We need a co-ordinated plan to draw on those Russian sovereign assets in order to be able not only just to support Ukraine in the short term, but share that overwhelming message to Russia," the Times quoted British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as saying.