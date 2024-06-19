Candidates from six countries want to join Supervisory Board of Ukraine's Defense Procurement Agency

Photo: Press service of the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a list of 12 candidates from six countries worldwide for the positions of independent members of the Defense Procurement Agency's Supervisory Board, according to the ministry's press service.

In addition to four Ukrainian citizens, there are two candidates each from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland, and one candidate each from Germany and France.

In March 2024, the Defense Procurement Agency announced a selection process through Prozorro procurement e-platform for a professional recruitment company to help select independent members for the oversight board.

As a result, Talent Advisors, a division of the international group Odgers Berndtson, was chosen as the winner. On March 29, a contract was signed with this company to search for candidates for the positions of three independent board members.

The recruitment services were funded by a donor through the support program of the Special Defense Advisor of the British Embassy in Kyiv, financed by the British government.

Talent Advisors compiled a list of candidates who will be invited for interviews with representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

The competitive selection process will be completed after the appointment of the three independent board members.

"The creation of the oversight board of the Agency is an important step towards increasing the transparency and efficiency of procurement processes. Launching this new control tool will strengthen the trust of Ukraine's partners in the organization of defense procurements during the resistance against the aggressor," commented Hlib Kanevskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense.

The functions of the board members include developing and overseeing the implementation of the Agency's strategy, creating a corporate governance system, supervising management and aligning interests, auditing, promoting transparency, and more.



