Denmark launches "system integration project for Ukraine" with a budget of 375 million euros

60% of the total amount of the Ukraine Transition Program will be allocated to Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Denmark Andriy Sybiga and Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Kyiv on September 12, 2025 (photo - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Denmark allocates additional 375 million euros to support Ukraine. The launch of the new Ukraine Transition Program was officially announced by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the press conferences in Kyiv on September 12, reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"This is a systemic integration project for Ukraine for three years with a budget of €375 million. Three key areas: resilience support and early recovery, energy security and transition to green energy, and institutional development," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said Andriy Sybiga.

According to Rasmussen, the new program is "in fact the largest and most ambitious in the history of Danish development assistance." He assured that Denmark's support for Ukraine is unwavering.

The Danish minister reminded that in early September, the Ukrainian company Fire Point announced the opening of production on the territory of Denmark.

"We are already in dialogue with several Ukrainian companies. I won't name the exact numbers or locations, but the road that Fire Point has trodden will be useful for both our countries, in particular, it will help Denmark strengthen our defense capabilities," Rasmussen said.

Denmark ranks first in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP – 2.9%. About nine billion out of ten is military aid, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

"Danish model", the first joint production of Ukrainian weapons in Europe, investment guarantees from the Danish Export Investment Fund (EIFO), patronage and comprehensive support of Mykolaiv regionand the shelter of our people in Denmark are all examples of Danish leadership," said Andriy Sybiga.

"Currently, Denmark and I are moving from the Build in Ukraine model to the Build with Ukraine model. Soon our weapons will be manufactured in Denmark. Russia's recent actions demonstrate the need for even greater synchronization of our defense industries. Our security is indivisible," he said.

ADDED. 60% of the total program will be allocated to Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region in continuation of the partnership launched in March 2022 at the request of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Rasmussen spoke about this during the presentation of the Ukraine Transition Program at the Kyiv Vocational College of Construction and Municipal Economy, reports Ukrinform.

The partnership implements projects to rebuild critical infrastructure, housing, education and healthcare facilities, water supply and energy, and supports cultural and youth initiatives.

The Danish Foreign Minister added that the program is flexible and can be adapted to meet urgent needs as the situation evolves.

He also emphasized the positive role of Danish companies present in Ukraine, which have proven by their own example that it is possible to do business in Ukraine even during the war.