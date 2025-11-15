Szijjarto refused to help Ukraine, saying that another country has the right to a safe life – without terrorist attacks and without foreign interference

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on Friday that Hungary's contribution to the European Peace Fund (EPF) will go to support Lebanon, not Ukraine. He explained to that Hungary considers Lebanon a "close ally" and seeks to strengthen stability in the Middle East, which the Hungarian government links to the security of Central Europe.

"The European Union has been financing the rearmament of the Ukrainian army through the European peace facility which we do not support. But we have our share in the European peace facility which we diverted to Lebanon€ 1.5 million euros 600 million foreign to support the Libanese armed forces," Szijjártó said.

"We do consider Lebanon as a close ally to Hungary. We are committed to stabilize the peace in the Middle East region. This is our national security interest as well. Given the fact that the peace and security in Middle East and peace and security in the central European region do have a very close connection. We want all people in the Middle East to regain the fundamental human right," Sijjarto said.

On the day the Hungarian minister made these statements, Russia launched a massive strike on Kyiv, one of the strongest in recent memory. Six civilians were killed, 36 more people were injured, five of whom were in serious condition as of Friday evening.

Szijjártó also said that Hungary "as a millennial Christian state supports every Christian community in difficult situations around the world.".

According to a 2024 Razumkov Center survey, more than 80% of adults in the free territories of Ukraine identify themselves as Christians.