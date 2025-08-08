Ukraine’s inflation slows for second consecutive month

In July 2025, for the first time in a long time, deflation was recorded – a decline in consumer prices compared to the previous month

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine’s inflation rate continued to decelerate in July, even as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) warned that overall inflation could rise slightly. According to the State Statistics Service, annual inflation stood at 14.1% year-over-year (YoY) in July, down from 14.3% in June.

Inflation (blue) and core inflation in Ukraine (Source: State Statistics Service)

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined by 0.2%.

The sharpest price drop was recorded for vegetables, which fell by 23.9%, while sugar prices decreased by 2.8%.

Conversely, prices rose for a broad range of food products, including fruits, eggs, pasta, meat and meat products, soft drinks, lard, bread, fish and seafood, cheeses, rice, processed cereals, sunflower oil, milk, and other dairy products, with increases ranging from 0.3% to 1.7%.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products saw a 1.8% increase, mainly driven by a 2.6% rise in tobacco prices.

Clothing and footwear prices declined by 5.2% and 4.0%, respectively.

Transportation costs rose by 1.6%, primarily due to a 4.1% increase in fuel and oil prices.