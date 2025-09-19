Marchenko: There is a possibility that we will have to revise 2025 budget again

The situation on the battlefield forces the Cabinet of Ministers to look for additional expenditures for the end of the year

Сергій Марченко (Фото - EPA OLIVIER HOSLET)

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers will once again propose amendments to the 2025 state budget in parliament. He made this statement during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"Will we have to address additional needs for the defense sector? Yes, there is a possibility that we will have to revise the 2025 budget again, increasing allocations for the defense and security sector. This decision is driven by the situation on the battlefield. We are ready to respond promptly, even though this will sometimes require difficult choices," Marchenko told MPs.

Consultations are underway with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to decide how and when these funds will be allocated.

"We will address you [MPs] as soon as such a decision is ready. We know how we will meet this need, and we have the resources to do so. The question remains only in what format this support will be provided and when we will approach you," the minister added.