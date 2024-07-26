More foreign currency expected to enter Ukraine, says central bank governor

The restoration of financial aid from the USA and the harvest from the new crop should stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine

The head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyy, predicts that more currency will soon start entering Ukraine, he said on Facebook.

"At the moment, all the prerequisites for a stable situation on the foreign exchange market exist. Currency from the sale of the new crop will soon begin to flow in, and the sea corridor makes it possible to actively export agricultural products and other commodity groups. Also, we expect the arrival of $3.9 billion from the United States of America as early as next week," said the governor.

From the beginning of July 2024, the official exchange rate decreased from 40.5 hryvnias/dollar. to 41.2 hryvnias/dollar, and in the third decade of the month, a record rate of almost 41.5 hryvnias/dollar was recorded.

According to Pyshnyy, the National Bank will maintain an active presence in the foreign exchange market to cover the structural deficit of the currency, maintain bilateral exchange rate fluctuations and smooth out excessive volatility.

Ukraine has been losing reserves for three months in a row, starting in April, due to a reduction in financial aid.

Net sales of currency by the National Bank on the domestic market reach $3 billion per month.