Polish views on Ukrainian economic impact split along political lines

Supporters of government parties in Poland believe that Ukrainian migrants have a positive impact on the country's economy, opposition supporters think otherwise

More than half of Poles (53.8%) believe that the presence of Ukrainians positively impacts the country's economy, while one-third (33.4%) hold the opposite view. This finding comes from a survey conducted by the Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS), commissioned by the Onet portal.

The survey, conducted on August 29-30 among 1,069 Polish respondents, found that only 11.7% see a "definitely positive" impact of Ukrainians on the economy, while 42.1% chose "rather positive." Conversely, 11% reported a "definitely negative" impact, and 22.4% said it was "rather negative." Another 12.8% remained undecided.

Attitudes on this issue vary dramatically based on respondents' political affiliations.

Among supporters of the current governing parties (Civic Coalition, Poland 2050, and Polish People's Party), 68.1% view Ukrainian influence as positive. However, among opposition supporters (Law and Justice, Confederation, and others), 52% assess this impact as negative.

The debate over Ukrainian citizens in Poland has intensified following President Karol Nawrocki's decision to veto legislation providing assistance to Ukrainians. The president argued that social assistance should be limited to those who work and pay taxes in Poland. Critics of the veto, however, contend that Ukrainians actually bolster the Polish economy through consumption, which supports commerce and generates tax revenue.