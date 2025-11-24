State Statistics Service: We spied the idea of StatGPT in the IMF

The State Statistics Service is the second in the world to create an AI assistant for statistics

Photo: screenshot from the State Statistics Service website

The idea of StatGPT - an AI assistant for statistics, which was recently launched The State Statistics Service of Ukraine, spied on the International Monetary Fund. This was stated by the head of the State Statistics Service Arsen Makarchuk said in an interview LIGA.net.

"StatGPT is a product that we were the second to introduce in the world. The first was the International Monetary Fund. [...] We got the idea of StatGPT from them and turned to companies that could implement a similar solution. EPAM won the competition," Makarchuk said.

The State Statistics Service now uses the same statistical production system as the IMF, but has adapted it to suit its needs.

"We have adapted the AI assistant to work in Ukrainian and with metadata of statistical datasets. Special attention was paid to the system of restrictions that prevent the assistant from distorting data or going beyond its intended purpose," said the head of the department.

The project was funded by the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP program implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation, so no money was spent by Ukrainian taxpayers, Makarchuk emphasized.

"Unfortunately, we cannot disclose the cost of the project," he added.