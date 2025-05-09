Ukraine to adopt law on taxation of Russian prisoners of war

The Government proposes to the Rada to regulate the procedure for accounting for taxes on remuneration of Russian prisoners of war

The Cabinet of Ministers, at a meeting on Friday, May 9, approved a draft law on taxing the income of Russian prisoners of war. This was announced by the government's representative to the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

They will be required to pay personal income tax as well as a military levy.

Russian prisoners of war will be classified as a distinct category of non-resident individuals in Ukraine, in accordance with the Geneva Convention Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War (1949) and the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions (1977).

Tax agents — including prisoner-of-war camps, penal institutions, and remand centers — will be required to report both the total income accrued to prisoners of war and the total tax withheld.