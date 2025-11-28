The Czech Republic earned $508.4 million from aid to Ukraine

The Czech Republic spent $3.65 billion on refugees and military aid, but received $508.4 million more

Photo: EPA

The total expenses of the Czech state for aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion amount to $3.65 billion. However, state revenues exceed these expenses by $508.4 million, reported Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Revenues from social and health insurance or taxes from Ukrainians amount to $3.16 billion, and compensation for military assistance is $1 billion, Fiala explained.

"The Czech state is definitely not losing money by helping Ukraine; quite the opposite. Of course, that's not the most important thing in this whole affair. We shouldn't ignore the aspect of justice and the fair struggle of Ukrainians, the security aspects, and everything else, but the numbers speak very clearly," Fiala told reporters.

Total aid for all ministries and government bodies since 2022 has reached $3.65 billion. The Czech Cabinet of Ministers has included military aid, economic diplomacy projects, and expenses related to refugee accommodation in this amount.

Fiala noted that in the healthcare sector, the balance for the group of Ukrainian refugees is also positive: revenues from public health insurance amount to $964.7 million, while expenditures on medical services for this period are $472.3 million.

Currently, 396,000 people with temporary protection reside in the Czech Republic. 80,000 Ukrainians have applied for a special long-term residence permit, and 15,000 people have currently met the conditions.