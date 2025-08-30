NBU sold $573 million on interbank market in final week of summer

Demand for foreign currency on the interbank market declined in late summer

Photo: NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold $573 million in the interbank foreign exchange market during the week of August 25–29, according to data published on its website and in official FX intervention statistics.

This is among the lowest weekly volumes this summer, though it represents a 4% increase compared to the previous week.

Since the start of 2025, the NBU has sold $23.3 billion and purchased $37.8 million on the interbank market. For comparison, in 2024 it sold $35.3 billion while buying $126.3 million.

The central bank stabilizes the FX market by offsetting the structural shortage of foreign currency, largely through international aid inflows.

Looking ahead, the NBU projects that demand for foreign currency will remain elevated in 2025–2026. However, record-high external financing is expected to fully cover this demand and even lift international reserves to $54 billion.

From 2027 onward, the regulator anticipates a gradual decline in demand for foreign currency and an increase in supply, reflecting the normalization of economic conditions.