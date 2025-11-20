The Telegraph: US plan suggests Russia will pay ‘rent’ for control of Donbas
A peace plan being developed under the leadership of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff proposes that Russia would have to pay Ukraine "rent" for de facto control of Donbas, a British newspaper claims The Telegraph citing officials familiar with the deal.
"The Trump administration is proposing a deal under which Kyiv would cede control of the eastern region of Donbas but retain legal ownership of it, while Russia would pay an unspecified rent for de facto control of the region," the article says.
According to the Constitution, Ukraine is obliged to submit territorial issues to a national referendum, which would most likely fail, which is exactly what the "lease" scheme would avoid.
The Telegraph does not mention Crimea or the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
- According to NBC News, the 28-point plan for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, which senior US administration officials have been secretly developing over the past few weeks in consultation with Russian Ambassador Kirill Dmitriev, has already received the support of President Donald Trump.
- According to the official, Trump's special envoy was involved in the development of the plan Steve Witkoffvice President J.D. Vancesecretary of State Marco Rubio and the son-in-law of the American president, Jared Kushner.
- Russia and the US plan to end the war provides for ukraine's relinquishment of the occupied territories and some weapons, as well as a reduction in the size of the Armed Forces.
