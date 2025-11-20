The Witkoff-Dmitriev peace plan includes a scheme to circumvent the need for a referendum in Ukraine

A peace plan being developed under the leadership of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff proposes that Russia would have to pay Ukraine "rent" for de facto control of Donbas, a British newspaper claims The Telegraph citing officials familiar with the deal.

"The Trump administration is proposing a deal under which Kyiv would cede control of the eastern region of Donbas but retain legal ownership of it, while Russia would pay an unspecified rent for de facto control of the region," the article says.

According to the Constitution, Ukraine is obliged to submit territorial issues to a national referendum, which would most likely fail, which is exactly what the "lease" scheme would avoid.

The Telegraph does not mention Crimea or the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.