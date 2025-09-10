Ukraine received a record 142.6 million UAH of tourist tax for six months: leading regions

Revenues from tourist tax in Ukraine increased by one third to UAH 142.6 million

Photo: Wikipedia

In the first half of 2025, local budgets of Ukraine received a record UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax, which is a third more than in the same period in 2024 and almost twice as much as in 2021. About writes OpenDataBot with a link to the State Tax Service.

The distribution of the tourist tax between large businesses and small entrepreneurs has almost leveled off: 55% was paid by hotels and large accommodation facilities, and 45% by owners of apartments, mansions, and small tourist facilities.

Photo: Opendatabot

For comparison, a few years ago, businesses were much more prevalent (62%). Currently, companies continue to dominate the payment of the tax in only six regions, including Kyiv (83%), Sumy (73%), Khmelnytsky (61%), Lviv (57%), Rivne and Poltava (51% each).

At the same time, the real figure is higher than the official one, because not all homeowners who rent their homes to tourists work officially, are registered, accept official payments, and therefore pay the tax.

Kyiv (UAH 33.6 million), Lviv (UAH 26.6 million), and Ivano-Frankivsk (UAH 22.1 million) were the main contributors to local budgets. Together, these three regions accounted for more than half of the country's revenues – 58%.

Photo: Opendatabot

It is noted that Kyiv regained the top spot only last year after a two-year break, while Lviv region has consistently held high positions.

At the same time, Odesa, which was second in 2021, has now lost half of its fees due to the war. Bukovyna, Prykarpattia, and Cherkasy region showed a 3-4-fold increase compared to pre-war figures.