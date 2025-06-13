Lviv will increase the tourist tax starting in the new year: who will be affected by the changes

Lviv increased the tourist tax for foreigners to a fixed 80 UAH per day from 2026

The Lviv City Council has approved new tourist tax rates. The innovations will apply only to foreign tourists, while nothing will change for Ukrainians. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council.

Starting in the new year, foreigners will pay a fixed 80 UAH tourist tax in Lviv per day, instead of the previous 16–40 UAH, depending on the cost of the room.

For domestic tourism, the rates have not changed and are, depending on the cost of the room:

up to 750 UAH — 0.3% (24 UAH);

750–1200 UAH — 0.4% (32 UAH);

over 1200 UAH — 0.5% (40 UAH).

"This will allow the city to develop, invest in tourism infrastructure, promote Lviv, and create quality services," the city council emphasized.

According to Lviv Deputy Mayor Inna Svystun, the previous tourist tax rates were set in 2019 and have not changed for six years since then.

"It is important for us that Lviv develops as a tourist city. That our compatriots and foreign tourists come here, and therefore we have decided to allocate 10% of the tourist tax revenue to the development of tourist infrastructure," the official emphasized.

The new tourist tax rates, in accordance with the adopted resolution, will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

However, there are categories of persons who are exempt from paying such a fee. These include, in particular, internally displaced persons, children under 18 years of age, war veterans, persons who arrived on business trips, and persons who arrived for health improvement and rehabilitation on vouchers.