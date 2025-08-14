Poland wants to revive the "culture of investing in stocks": plans preferential investment accounts

Poland plans to introduce tax incentives for investors in shares up to PLN 100,000

Photo: Andrzej Domanski / Facebook

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski has announced a plan to create new preferential investment accounts in the country to revive the country's "culture of investing in stocks" and stimulate economic growth. About this writes Bloomberg.

According to Domansky, these accounts will exempt investors from paying capital gains tax (19%) within a certain limit.

The project is based on the Swedish model: the first 100,000 zlotys (about $27,000) of investment will be completely tax-free, and larger amounts will receive preferential taxation at the level of 0.8-0.9% of the amount of assets per year.

Domanski predicts that in three years, such accounts could attract up to PLN 100 billion (over $27 billion). He believes that the influx of new capital into the domestic market will help finance innovative projects, develop private and venture capital.

Despite the fact that the Warsaw Stock Exchange is the largest and most liquid in the region, most Poles prefer bonds and money market funds, avoiding stocks due to a high level of caution and distrust in the market.

According to investment funds, in the first half of 2025, there were net outflows from equity-oriented funds, despite the 35% increase in the WIG20 index since the beginning of the year.

Domansky explains this by the lack of successful investment experience of previous generations, low levels of prosperity, and fear of risk.