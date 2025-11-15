Ukraine launches winter support program offering UAH 1,000 to all residents

One-time financial assistance from the state can be applied for until December 25

Photo: depositphotos.com

On Saturday, November 15, Ukraine launched the Winter Support program, which provides a one-time financial assistance of UAH 1,000 for all citizens staying in the country. This is reported on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

You can apply for assistance through the Diia app until December 24.

To do this, select the "Winter Support" service in the "Services" section – "State Assistance", fill in the data and specify a bank card.

Payments under the program are intended not only for adults but also for children. One of the parents will be able to order a payment to their own card for each of their children through Diia.

The money can be spent both online and offline until June 30, 2026 on utilities, food products of Ukrainian producers (except for excisable goods), medicines, books, charity, for example, donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pensioners and social welfare recipients can apply through Ukrposhta from November 18, but they will need to spend the money by January 25.

"We will also launch programs in the near future: uAH 6500 for the most vulnerable categories of citizens and UZ-3000 km, which provides free travel during off-peak periods within Ukraine. The launch of these programs will be announced separately," the government website says.