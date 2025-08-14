The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine is unlikely to remain unchanged this year, even despite the National Bank's strict control and stable inflows of foreign aid. The currency market is pressured by a record trade deficit, rising imports, and the budget's need for devaluation.

Those surveyed / Respondents LIGA.net Financial analysts predict that by the end of 2025, the dollar could approach 44 hryvnias, and the euro – 50 hryvnias. At the same time, they advise Ukrainians not to rush into currency conversion and to consider hryvnia-denominated instruments that can provide higher returns under conditions of low inflation.

LIGA.net discusses what to expect from the exchange rate in 2025, what will influence it, and in which currency it is best to keep savings.