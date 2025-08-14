Bitcoin has updated its historical record and exceeded $124,000

The first cryptocurrency exceeded the historical high set on July 14

Photo: EPA

On Thursday, August 14, bitcoin updated its all-time high, reaching more than $124,210 per coin, as investors began to invest more actively in risky assets. About testify data from CoinMarketCap.

Pros data According to Bloomberg, on Wednesday evening, August 13, in New York, the first cryptocurrency surpassed the $123,500 mark, surpassing the previous record, installed on July 14.

On Thursday morning, bitcoin surpassed $124,000 after the S&P 500 index closed at a record high for the second day in a row.

Analysts attribute the growth to a more favorable legislative policy in the US under the presidency Donald Trump and active purchases of cryptocurrency by public companies.

The leader of this trend was Michael Saylor and his company Strategy, which started buying bitcoin en masse. The demand spread to other tokens, including Ethereum.

Growth was also driven by stable inflation in the US and expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September. This stimulates the flow of capital from traditional stocks to digital assets.

The market capitalization of bitcoin has reached about $2.5 trillion, while Ethereum's market capitalization is almost $575 billion. Together, they account for about 70% of all cryptocurrency transactions.