Bitcoin has updated its historical high of more than $120,000: it grew by 30% in six months

Bitcoin has surpassed $120,000 for the first time in history, which is 30% more than in December 2024. About this writes Bloomberg.

Investors' optimism about cryptocurrencies has increased amid Donald Trump's victory in the US election, as well as strong demand from exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Bitcoin is increasingly perceived as a hedge against macroeconomic risks and a structurally scarce asset," said George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading.

On Monday, July 14, the bitcoin price reached $121,344. Other cryptocurrencies also rose: Ether gained 1.5%, XRP and Solana – about 2.7%.

BTC Markets analyst Rachel Lucas believes that bitcoin will continue to rise to $125,000.

But not all experts are convinced that the growth is sustainable. Nansen researcher Nikolaj Sondergaard believes that this is more of a separate market surge than a consequence of global trends.