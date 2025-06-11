Ukrainian lawmakers propose allowing central bank to hold crypto in reserves

A group of MPs wants to give the NBU a legal opportunity to include bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in international reserves

Photo: NBU / Flickr

On June 10, a group of Members of Parliament led by Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Holos party submitted draft law No. 13356, proposing the inclusion of virtual assets in Ukraine’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, according to the official website of the Ukrainian parliament.

"Under this draft law, we authorize the National Bank of Ukraine to include virtual assets in the country's reserves. However, decisions regarding the timing, method, and volume of such inclusion are left entirely to the discretion of the central bank," Zheleznyak explained.

Zheleznyak emphasized that the legislation is written in deliberately broad terms.

"If [National Bank] doesn’t want to invest in crypto, it doesn’t have to," he said.

According to him, the proposal does not contradict Ukraine’s international commitments, including those to the International Monetary Fund, as several countries are already exploring the idea of forming crypto reserves — a trend that is gaining global momentum.

In Ukraine, virtual assets are currently regulated under the Civil Code as "digital items," which grants legal rights of ownership and disposal. As a result, the authors of the bill argue that a crypto reserve could operate even without a separate law on virtual assets — a law that has not yet come into force due to pending amendments to the Tax Code.