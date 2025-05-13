The US intentions to create a Crypto Strategic Reserve (strategic crypto reserve) have prompted other countries to consider more seriously the possibility of including virtual assets in their state reserves.

"Currently, the whole world is watching the US actions with caution, waiting for the results, as the country can become a key player in the formation of cryptocurrency reserves," said Sergey Zhdanov, CEO of EXMO.com UK, in a commentary LIGA.net .

Despite the fact that analysts estimate that the official inclusion of cryptocurrencies in the US reserves may take a year or two, on May 7, the US for the first time allowed digital assets with a market capitalization of more than $500 billion to be included in foreign exchange reserves at the state level. Currently, only the VTC falls under this criterion. The state of New Hampshire will be able to invest up to 5% of public funds in it.