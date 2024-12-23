Ukraine receives $1.1 billion tranche from IMF

In 2025, Ukraine expects to receive $2.7 billion from the IMF under the EFF program

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine has received the seventh tranche of approximately $1.1 billion (834.9 billion SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The IMF's Executive Board approved the sixth review of the EFF program on December 20.

"Since the launch of the EFF program, Ukraine has successfully passed six reviews, which allowed us to attract about USD 9.8 billion out of the USD 15.6 billion provided by the program," commented Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

The next steps Ukraine needs to take are outlined in the joint Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies between Ukraine and the IMF. These include continuing structural reforms that encompass public finances, the financial sector, monetary and exchange rate policies, governance, anti-corruption efforts, and the energy sector.

For 2025, the IMF's EFF program provides for up to $2.7 billion following four reviews.