Ukraine receives $3.9 billion grant from United States

By the end of the year, Ukraine should receive another $3.9 billion from the United States

Ukraine received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"These funds will help finance priority budget expenditures — teachers', doctors' and rescue workers' salaries, social assistance," the premier clarified.

The funds will also be used to pay aid to internally displaced persons, low-income families and persons with disabilities, the Ministry of Finance adds.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support for the United States in 2024. The last tranche of aid from the United States arrived in October 2023.

By the end of the year, Ukraine should receive another $3.9 billion from the United States. They are allocated through the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) project, which brings together donors.

Grants from the United States "will allow us to confidently pass this financial period," Shmyhal claims.

Direct budget support from the USA has reached almost $27 billion since February 2022. The entire amount of support is directed to the state budget in the form of grants.

On June 27, 2024, Ukraine received a tranche of 1.9 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility.