Ukrainian central bank's international reserves fall by almost $3 billion in a month amid aid gap

The lack of new tranches of financial assistance in February had a significant impact on Ukraine's gold and foreign exchange reserves

Photo: NBU / Flickr

As of March 1, 2025, Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $40.15 billion, down 6.7% or nearly $3 billion in a month, according to the National Bank of Ukraine’s website.

The decline stemmed from a lack of financial aid from international partners in February.

"Despite the decrease, the international reserves are sufficient for maintaining the FX market sustainability," the central bank said, noting they cover 4.9 months of future imports.

In February, the NBU’s net currency sales hit $3.02 billion, down 19.4% from January.

Debt payments included $341.6 million for state debt servicing and repayment, plus $428.9 million to the International Monetary Fund. Meanwhile, only $255 million flowed into government accounts from currency bond placements.

A revaluation of financial instruments boosted reserves by $673.4 million.

The regulator expects improvement in March with a 3.5 billion euro tranche from the European Union on the horizon.